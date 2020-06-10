Janhvi Kapoor reveals team wants her to be more like sister Khushi Kapoor: They ask me to do videos like her

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that Khushi Kapoor is rather 'too cool' for the family and also revealed that her teams wants the actress to be more like her sister.

Janhvi Kapoor is an actress and elder of the two siblings, yet her sister steals quite the limelight. From Khushi's TikTok videos to her paparazzi shots, the young one has quite a fan following on social media. In a recent interview, Janhvi also admitted that Khushi is rather 'too cool' for the family. While speaking to Filmfare, Janhvi revealed that her teams wants her to be more active on social media just like Khushi.

The 'Dhadak' actress was quite candid when she said, "My team sends references of her TikTok videos and ask me to be more active and do videos like she does. I think she is almost too cool for this family. I genuinely think she is the coolest. She doesn't even try. Can you tell how much I idol worship my sister? I wonder if she talks about me like this."

For the unversed, Khushi's TikTok videos are widely shared on the web. Janhvi also rightly said that she thinks Khushi is 'America's Next Top Model types'. When asked about what annoys Khushi the most, Janhvi said, "Am very clingy. I need her attention all the time. The past couple of days we have been keeping distance so we have barely seen each other. Now she came into the room and we have been in close proximity without a glove and a mask after many days. I like to jump on her. As a child, she was a really chubby baby.. we used to call her , because she used to have rolls of fat that looked like biceps and I used to bite it and I used to pinch her. So I still do that."

Janhvi and Khushi are indeed one of the most popular siblings on social media.

