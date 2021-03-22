Janhvi Kapoor reveals which family member is 'brutally candid' critic of her work & it's not sis Khushi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is quite close to her sister Khushi Kapoor and has called her best friend several times. In a recent chat, however, Janhvi revealed even more than Khushi, which Kapoor sibling is an honest critic of her work.

Family is the first place where one's work gets noticed and critiqued at the same time. Speaking of this, in a recent chat, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the Kapoor family member who is her biggest and 'brutal' critic. The Dhadak star has recently had a film, Roohi, released in theatres and after completing the shoot of another film, Good Luck Jerry, she is off to the US to help her sister in pursuing her dream of acting. Amid this, Janhvi opened up about film reviews and her critics.

In a chat with Times Of India, Janhvi shared how Khushi is her best friend and that she is extremely honest about her opinions of her work. However, it is not Khushi who is a 'brutal' critic of Janhvi's work but her sister Anshula Kapoor. Yes, Janhvi shared that Anshula is quite honest about her opinions and she praised her for being that way. Further, Janhvi also revealed that she reads reviews of her films and takes constructive criticism. She also revealed that she has reached a stage where she can filter out 'vindictive' ones from those that are honest.

Khushi is very honest about what I do in my films and how I do it. She never falsely praises me. But a special mention here of Anshula didi; she is brutally candid Janhvi Kapoor

Revealing who's her biggest critic in the family, Khushi said, "Khushi is very honest about what I do in my films and how I do it. She never falsely praises me. But a special mention here of Anshula didi; she is brutally candid." About film reviews, she said, "I read them and take the criticism constructively. That matters to me more than the compliments."

Janhvi is on a roll and after having received fairly good reviews for her film, Roohi, she is off to spend time with Khushi in the US. Not just this, she even wrapped up her film, Good Luck Jerry before heading to LA to join Khushi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 lined up ahead.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor stuns in black blazer, gives dad Boney Kapoor a hug as he drops her off at the airport; PICS

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×