Janhvi Kapoor reviews Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak; Calls it ‘Brave, sensitive, soul stirring’

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak released last Friday. Janhvi Kapoor shared her take on Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. Here’s what she has to say.

took a bold step when she decided to step into the shoes of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film showcased the struggles of Malti played by Deepika who suffers an acid attack and her entire life changes post that. While the film has received an overwhelming response from fans, Janhvi Kapoor who happened to catch Deepika’s film took to social media to share her review of the film. Janhvi is movie buff and often shares her take on social media on various films.

On Wednesday morning, Janhvi shared a poster of Deepika’s Chhapaak and reviewed the film in her own way. As per the Dhadak actress, Deepika’s act in the film was ‘brave, sensitive and soul-stirring.’ Not just this, Janhvi even thanked Deepika, Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant for making a film based on the life of acid attack survivors. Chhapaak did get entangled in some controversy due to Deepika’s JNU visit. However, the celebs and fans have been showering it with praises.

Janhvi wrote, “brave, sensitive and soul-stirring. One of the most important films of our times Thank you @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 for this.” Well, that surely sums it up for the Dostana 2 actress about Deepika and Vikrant’s Chhapaak.

Meanwhile, Deepika and her team of Chhapaak conducted a social experiment about the sale of acid post the Supreme Court ruling and found it was still easy to get their hands on a product that could ruin anyone’s life. Deepika urged everyone not to let anyone illegally sell and buy acid and to report it to the police in the video. With Chhapaak, Deepika also turned a producer and she has been getting great reviews from everyone about the content she picked for her first film.

