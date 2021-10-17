Janhvi Kapoor reviews Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’; Says she is ‘blown away’

Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited movie Sardar Udham has been released, and ever since fans are going on pouring good word for the movie and the actor. Well, it is not just the masses but even Bollywood is on a praising spree for the Shoojit Sircar directorial and the team. Most of the actors have been taking to their social media handles to post what they feel after watching Vicky Kaushal starrer. From talking about the perfection with which the actor has portrayed Sardar Udham’s character on the screen to the honest efforts of Shoojit to bring the story to life, everything is being appreciated.

Today, yet another Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to praise Vicky Kaushal and Sardar Udham. Taking to her Instagram stories Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “What an experience to watch this film. Another level of artistry and storytelling. Thank you so much for raising the bar in every way @shoojitsircar @vickykaushal09 blown away!!! We know of him of everything he did but had the chance to feel everything he must have felt through you and this film. So deeply honest and moving.”

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

