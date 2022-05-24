Janhvi Kapoor rocks neon biker shorts and a blue crop top as she exits her Pilates class; PICS

It is always a treat for the fans when Janhvi Kapoor steps out of the house and the paparazzi never miss a chance to click her photos. Currently, the actress is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. The Ghost Stories might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but she is constantly a part of the limelight

Janhvi is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Speaking of which, earlier today, the actress was spotted today in the city exiting her Pilates class and as always, she made heads turn with her gym OOTD as she was clicked post-workout. In photos, one can see the actress is seen dressed in a powder blue cropped-sweatshirt and matched with a pair of neon green biker pants. Janhvi had completed her look with open tresses and opted for a no-makeup look. She also waved at the shutterbugs and was all smiles while entering her car.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has many interesting films in her pipeline. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Next, the star will next star in Good Luck Jerry, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor sums up 'May' in one fun-filled photodump all about yoga, food, partying and more