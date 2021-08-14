Janhvi Kapoor’s 22 hours in Delhi with Khushi & Boney were filled with food, swimming & more; VIDEO inside

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and shares a glimpse of her day to day routine with her followers. From sharing funny videos with her team to posting pictures of her outings, the young star always makes sure to keep her fans updated and entertained. The Dhadak actress yet again took to her Instagram and posted a video of the fun 22 hours that she spent in the capital city with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister .

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel that began with her seated in the flight, getting out of the flight, driving a car, gorging on some yummy food, taking a walk with sister Khushi Kapoor hand in hand, getting dressed for the wedding function, dancing in it, enjoying pool time with sister and chilling with dad late night. The young lad captioned this video as, “22 hours in the capital”.

Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had shared an emotional post on her mother late ’s birth anniversary. She took to her Social media account and posted a throwback picture where Sridevi can be seen hugging a young Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the image as, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.”

Janhvi will soon be seen in father Boney Kapoor’s next Mili on the work front and may head to Dehradun for the same.

ALSO READ: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's favourite bags travel with her everywhere?; Deets Inside