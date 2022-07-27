Janhvi Kapoor’s 5 revelations about her bond with Arjun Kapoor that give a glimpse of their relationship

Janhvi Kapoor is only a few films old in Bollywood, and yet, the star kid has successfully made a space for herself in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. Apart from entertaining fans with her on-screen roles, Janhvi has also impressed the audience and fans with her off-screen persona. She has always been someone to articulate her thoughts and opinions well in interviews and media interactions. Speaking of which, Janhvi has been extremely articulate about her bond with Arjun Kapoor.

For the unversed, Janhvi and Arjun are half-siblings. While Arjun and his sister Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor’s children with Mona Shourie, Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor’s children with his second wife, and the legendary late actor Sridevi. Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sridevi, the four siblings have become extremely close to each other.

Speaking of which, in this article, let us look at 5 times Janhvi spoke about Arjun and her 5 revelations about him.

On feeling more secure

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi talked about feeling more secure since Arjun and Anshula became a part of her life. "I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that,” she said.

On living an ‘anchored’ reality

During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Janhvi expressed that it would have been impossible for her to cope with the loss of her mom, had Arjun and Anshula were not there for her. She mentioned that she is thankful to them and that the reality that she is living now feels more ‘anchored’ and secure because of Arjun and Anshula.

When Janhvi thanked Arjun for the ‘gyaan’ & ‘reality checks’

On Arjun’s 36th birthday this year, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo in which she is seen hugging Arjun in an ethnic avatar. With the adorable throwback photo, Janhvi thanked Arjun for several things including reality checks, food posts and more. She wrote, "@arjunkapoor it's ur birthday!!! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts. Love u and ennnnjjjjoy."

Janhvi’s heartfelt note to Arjun

Last year in December, Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a glimpse of a heartfelt note that Janhvi wrote for him. It read, “Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you want to disappear we’ll still find you and be there for u always. Love the sister you like to make fun of the most (sic).” Adorable, isn’t it?

When Janhvi scared Arjun on Koffee With Karan 6

On the last season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi and Arjun shared the ‘koffee’ couch for a fun episode. This is when Janhvi scared Arjun as she narrated a goofy childhood incident when she tried to make a dead fish swim. When Janhvi asked if he felt the ‘sibling bond’ with her, he hilariously replied, “No, I feel scared of you.”

