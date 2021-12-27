Janhvi Kapoor’s adorable interaction with paps at airport will end your Sunday with a smile; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses among the current lot in Bollywood. Although only a few films old in showbiz, Janhvi is consistently under the limelight. The actress has not only impressed fans with her acts in films, but they also love her cute and goofy personality on Instagram. The paparazzi also photograph her whenever she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, tonight, Janhvi was spotted by the paps at the airport, where she interacted with them as well.

A few moments back, Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at the airport arrivals by the paparazzi as she landed in the dream city of Mumbai. The actress opted for a desi look tonight, as she combined style and comfort together. Janhvi looked beautiful as she donned a bright yellow salwar suit. The actress wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with a pair of jhumkas. Janhvi also wore two mouth masks, keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety precautions.

As the paps captured her in pictures and videos, Janhvi adorably asks them, “Do do phone leke kaise kar rahe ho aap?” (How are you recording with two phones at once?) To this the paparazzi replies, “Practice, ma’am”. Janhvi also wishes them a Merry Christmas before she gets inside her car.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will now be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She is also reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for another film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi.

