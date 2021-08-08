Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Aksa gang’ is back with final video and the actor promises ‘it’s qayamat’: WATCH

On Sunday evening, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to add another quirky video to her Aksa gang edition. Previously, fans have seen her opting for Sean Paul and South Indian music, however, this time she is back with a pinch of 90s masala. In the video shared by her, Janhvi along with her crew can be seen dancing hilariously on Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik crooned Qayamat track. The clip appears to be recorded in the actor’s luxurious hotel suite.

From dazzling gracefully in front of the camera to sitting in the bathtub while lip syncing the song, Janhvi can be seen doing it all. While sharing the funny video, the Ghost stories actor said, “Aksa gang hain salamat- pesh karte hain humara final video. I promise u it’s qayamat”. Upon seeing the video, fans flooded her comment section with umpteen appreciation for the actor. While some burst out in laughter, many other went on to hail it as an apt ‘meme material’.

Click HERE to watch the video

Previously, Janhvi also graced the first ever episode of brother ’s digital chat show, Bak Bak with Baba. During the chat, Arjun went on to unveil one of the weirdest habits of sister Janhvi. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star said that the Dadak actor can have shower almost ‘anywhere in the world’. Arjun Kapoor said, “She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing.”

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS sister Janhvi Kapoor’s weirdest habit during a rapid fire session