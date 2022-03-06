On Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, dad Boney Kapoor lists all her best qualities: ‘Simple, down to earth’

Bollywood celebrities love to celebrate their birthday with their family members and friends from the industry. Be it a star or their kid, a lavish birthday celebration in B-town has become a common sight now. And today, one of the talented divas in the film industry, Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older and wishes have already started pouring in. As soon as the clock clicked 12, Janhvi’s dad and filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to his photo-sharing application and dropped a precious picture from Janhvi’s childhood to wish her on the special day.

Sharing the photograph, Boney penned a heartwarming post for Janhvi and even listed all her best qualities. “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta,” he wrote. He also shared another childhood picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday my trillion $ baby”. Fans and followers also rushed to the filmmaker’s post and poured in birthday wishes for Janhvi. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful actress”, while another one commented, “Happy birthday & lots of love”.

Take a look:

Two days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport celebrating her birthday with the paparazzi. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress even cut a cake with media personnel before catching her flight.

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor cuts cake ahead of her birthday with paparazzi at the airport; PICS