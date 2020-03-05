Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday plans REVEALED: Here’s how Anshula is gearing up for Dostana 2 star's special day

Janhvi Kapoor will be turning 23 on March 6. Ahead of her birthday, Janhvi returned from Chennai after Sridevi’s prayer meeting. Now, as per reports, Anshula Kapoor is prepping for Dostana 2 star’s special day. Here’s how.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone including our favourite Bollywood stars. Speaking of this, Bollywood’s Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor will be turning 23 on March 6 and already her birthday is talk of the town. Last night, Janhvi returned to Mumbai from Chennai after attending a special puja for her mother . Now, just a day ahead of her birthday, reports have revealed that Janhvi is in for a special family celebration and Anshula Kapoor may be ensuring the same.

As per a report in Etimes, the Dostana 2 star, who turns 23 tomorrow, is all set to ring in her birthday at Anshula Kapoor’s house. Yes, as per the report, earlier Janhvi supposed to have a working birthday as she had to shoot for Rajkummar Rao co-starrer Roohi Afzana. However, reportedly, the shoot was cancelled and hence, Janhvi will be celebrating her birthday with her family at Anshula’s house. Well, surely we can expect a lot of fun photos and videos from Dostana 2 star’s intimate family celebration.

After Janhvi shared photos from the puja held at Chennai for her late mom and legendary actress Sridevi, fans of the Dostana 2 star also remembered the senior star. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line up of films. Soon, she will kick start shooting for ’s Takht that also stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in a double role in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. Ahead of that, she will be seen as an IAF pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

