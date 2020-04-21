Janhvi Kapoor’s CUTEST childhood photo as a bald baby is the perfect nostalgic treat for her fans

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most popular stars of Gen-Y who debuted back in 2018. A cute childhood photo of the diva is doing rounds on social media and it is just too adorable to handle. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood of the Gen-Y, Janhvi Kapoor has been able to garner a huge fan following with just 2 films. The daughter of legendary star and producer Boney Kapoor has been able to establish herself as a fashionista too. From her gym looks to her red carpet looks, Janhvi has become a style icon for many girls. However, as a kid, she was a complete cutie and often, her late mom, Sridevi used to share cute childhood photos of her.

Among the cutest childhood photos, we stumbled upon a rare photo of the Dostana 2 star that is bound to make you go gaga over it. In the photo, we can see Janhvi dressed in a white lehenga and choli but the catch is the bald head. Yes, Janhvi’s childhood photo post shaving her head has netizens going ‘aww’ all over again. Perhaps, it is one of the cutest childhood memories of the diva and the picture was shared back in 2016 by Sridevi herself on social media.

We stumbled upon other childhood photos of Janhvi too and they are just beyond adorable. In one photo, she is seen clad in a ping lehenga while in another, Janhvi is seen holding a baby girl in her arms. Seeing the adorable childhood photos, we know that the diva was a cute kid and now an extremely gorgeous star.

Check out Janhvi’s childhood photos:

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently at home amid Coronavirus lockdown with her sister and dad Boney Kapoor. The diva is gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, now, it will be postponed owing to the lockdown. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Apart from this, she will also kick off shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht.

