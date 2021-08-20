Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘expectation vs reality’ video of making orange juice will crack you up; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor has been winning the hearts of her fans and followers every time she posts a picture or video on her handle. The actress’ quirky posts and stunning pictures always keep her in the limelight. The roohi star has recently shared a post on social media that showcases her struggle to make orange juice. Calling it an expectation vs reality post, Janhvi is seen making juice with oranges and it will surely make you laugh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a hilarious post. In the first boomerang video, Janhvi could be seen all decked up in a bikini top and a stylish sarong. Her outfit looked gorgeous, and it had sequins all over. Janhvi stood stylishly as she tried to press the juicer to make orange juice, and her expression made it clear that it was an effortless task for her. Well, this was the ‘expectations’ part of the post. In the next video, the diva was dressed in white shorts and a blue tube top. Here, Janhvi tried to press the juicer so hard, yet the end result was not even a half-filled glass of juice. She picks up the glass, gives it to the one shooting the video, and says “didi itna hi milega aaj”. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote “Expectation vs. Reality #OjistheOG”.