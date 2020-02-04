Janhvi Kapoor’s friend offers an ice cream to wake her up from a nap and we can totally relate; WATCH

On the work front, Janhvi has several films in the pipeline including Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to balance work and leisure and as soon as Janhvi Kapoor got some time off the shooting of Dostana 2, the Dhadak actress jetted off to New York to visit her sister, . While yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo with Khushi wherein the two are cuddling each other and captioned it Peanut and Black bean, today, Janhvi Kapoor posted a video wherein she is seen sleeping and in order to wake her up, her friends offer her ice cream and alongside the video, Janhvi wrote, “Some people use alarms, I use ice cream to wake up..’

Well in the said video, we can see Janvhi Kapoor sleeping like a baby and a friend, in order to wake her up, tells her that she has got Salted Caramel ice-cream for her and soon after, when Janvhi wakes up, she asked as to how long did she sleep for and the next minute, she takes a bite of the ice cream. Well, we can totally relate to the video because if we are offered an ice-cream, we’d immediately wake up. Thanks to social media, Janhvi Kapoor always makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and as soon as Janhvi reached New York, she posted a solo photo on Instagram wherein she is seen posing at the Statue of Liberty and in the photo, Janhvi is dressed to beat the cold as she is seen wearing red jeggings, boots, jacket and a beanie to finish the look.

Since Khushi Kapoor is studying abroad, Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to visit Khushi every now and then since the siblings share a close bond and we totally love their rapport. On the work front, Janhvi has several films in the pipeline including Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya, RoohiAfzanaco-starring Rajkummar Rao, The Kargil Girl, Takht, and Mr Lele.

