Janhvi Kapoor’s goofy expressions as she croons Bholi Si Surat in a video prove she was meant for Bollywood

On Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday, an unseen video has surfaced on social media of her crooning Bholi Si Surat at the airport and it surely will light up your day. Check it out.

Today, Bollywood young star, Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older. The Dhadak girl celebrates her 23rd birthday today and last night, she decided to ring in her special day with her near and dear ones. Earlier, a video of Janhvi cutting her cake was shared on social media by her sister Anshula Kapoor and it went viral. However, amidst all the wishes, the most adorable one came from the director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sharan Sharma on Instagram.

Not only did he share some adorable photos of Janhvi, he even dropped a fun video of Janhvi goofing around at the airport. In the video, we can see Janhvi clad in a casual tee with a ping bottom in her hand. As she walks at the airport, Janhvi can be seen breaking into an impromptu act and crooning Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s song Bholi Si Surat. The video showcases her goofy and fun expressions as Janhvi has fun with her team.

Seeing the video of Janhvi crooning the epic romantic song from and ’s film, all one could see is that she was always meant to be a Bollywood star.

Check out Janhvi’s fun video:

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues have been pouring in wishes for Janhvi on social media. Earlier, Janhvi was supposed to shoot on her birthday. However, Roohi Afzana shoot got cancelled and she decided to spend the evening with all her loved ones at and Anshula Kapoor’s house. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

