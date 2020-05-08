Janhvi Kapoor’s guide on how to ‘annoy your sister’ amid quarantine with Khushi Kapoor is too epic to miss

Janhvi Kapoor, who is enjoying the lockdown with sister Khushi Kapoor, shared an adorable post giving us a glimpse of her quarantine diaries.

With the ongoing lockdown extended till May 17, 2020, we have some more time in our kitty to cherish at our home away from our otherwise hectic schedule. And looks like Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of this quarantine break. The Dhadak star, who is spending the lockdown with her father Boney Kapoor and sister , is enjoying every bit of her quarantine moment. In fact, she has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine moments and we are always in awe of her social media posts.

Interestingly, the Kapoor sisters are enjoying the lockdown doing fun things together even if that includes cuddling up in each other’s lap. Keeping up the trajectory of sharing her quarantine diaries, the Dostana 2 actress shared a perfect guide on ‘how to annoy your sister during quarantine’. In this post, Janhvi shared adorable videos of herself with Khushi as she was seen annoying her in different ways which including climbing her back, make goofy faces and much more. She also shared two adorable selfies with her baby sister which speak volumes about their beautiful bond. Janhvi captioned the image as, “How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post from quarantine edition:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer, Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht.

