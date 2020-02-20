Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl makes Sonam K Ahuja excited; Says Can’t wait for it to take off

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to win over everyone with her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. A day back, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to share her excitement for her cousin Janhvi’s next film. Check it out.

For Janhvi Kapoor, the year began with a bang as her film Ghost Stories received rave reviews from fans and opened up the horror genre for her. This week, the news of Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl getting postponed to April 24, 2020, came and the new poster with the release date was shared on social media. Janhvi mentioned to her fans that the wait will surely be worth it. Post that, Janhvi’s cousin Sonam K Ahuja shared the poster on her Instagram story and rooted for her.

A day back, Sonam shared Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s poster on her story and expressed her excitement for her cousin’s film. Janhvi will be seen as an IAF pilot in the film and Sonam was completely in awe of her. Sharing the same on her handle, Sonam wrote, “Can’t wait for this take off in cinemas on 24th April! Fasten your seat belts everybody.” Sonam tagged Janhvi in her post and rooted for her. Janhvi wrote back to her sister, ‘I Love You.’

The announcement of the new release date was made a day back by when Dinesh Vijan and he exchanged the release dates of Gunjan Saxena and Angrezi Medium. Post this, Angrezi Medium was preponed to March 13, 2020 and Janhvi’s film was shifted to April 24, 2020. Starring Janhvi as the IAF pilot, the film showcases the story of a real-life female pilot who flew into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s on screen brother and father. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit the screens in April 2020.

Check out Sonam’s wish for Janhvi:

