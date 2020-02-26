Janhvi Kapoor’s heart winning reply to a kid shouting ‘I love you so much’ proves she adores children; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular young stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, while exiting her gym, Janhvi interacted with a little kid and its all things cute. Check it out.

Among the young stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to leave a mark with her performance in Dhadak and in her recent film Ghost Stories. While fans of the actress want to see more of her on the silver screen, the diva has already shot for 2 films and is already onto her third with Dostana 2. Amidst all the popularity, Janhvi seems to have a soft spot for kids as often we see her obliging them for selfies as well as interacting with them whenever little fans go up to her.

Recently, Janhvi was seen walking out of her Pilates class and at that moment, a kid from the neighboring building called out ‘Janhvi didi’ and the Dostana 2 actress looked up. Janhvi smiled at the kid and went towards her car. The kid then shouted ‘You are looking very pretty today.’ Hearing this, Janhvi looked up and replied, “Thank you.” Post this, a fan walked up to her for a selfie and Janhvi wanted to oblige. However, the watchmen denied permission to the guy and asked Janhvi to sit in her car.

Meanwhile, the kid shouted to Janhvi again and said, “I Love You So Much.” Hearing this, the Dhadak actress couldn’t stop smiling and she replied to him saying “Love You Too.” Well, surely the Dostana 2 star has a soft corner for kids as a number of times she has been spotted having the conversation with the kids from the nearby building of her gym. Also, often Janhvi is seen distributing biscuits to kids and videos of those also have gone viral in the past.

Check out Janhvi’s cute conversation with a kid:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will kick start shooting for Takht in March with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. For Takht, Janhvi has taken Urdu classes and has learnt Kathak too. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by . It is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

