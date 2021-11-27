Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious take on ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ leaves Shanaya & Arjun Kapoor in splits

Who isn’t acquainted with Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious ‘Aksa gang’ reel videos? The actor on numerous occasions left the internet in splits by coming up with quirky and funny dance videos alongside her vanity crew. Now, on Saturday, November 27, once again the Roohi star has treated fans to yet another funny clip and netizens absolutely love it.

This time stepping away from her usual dancing clip, Janhvi Kapoor shared her hilarious take on the viral ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ meme. In the clip, the actor looked gorgeous in a blue skin-tight top which was paired with comfy white shorts. The hilarious video sees a dramatic Janhvi fighting with her crewmember over a petty reason. However, the main highlight comes when the diva asks her mate to ‘get off her back’. While sharing the clip, Janhvi wrote, “Do you guys think I need help.”

Click HERE to watch the hilarious video

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left netizens burst out in laughter. Her siblings Shanaya and Arjun Kapoor also took to her comment section to share their hilarious reactions. While Shanaya said, “I am praying for you”. On the other hand, the Ishqzaade actor agreed that Janhvi needs some mental help. This comes just a day after Janhvi officially confirmed that she has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Milli.

To note, this is her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor and talking about the same, Janhvi shared a lengthy note for her papa that read, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She continued, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa, thank you for this journey.”

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Milli, celebrates her first film with papa Boney Kapoor with truckloads of memories