Janhvi Kapoor’s latest VIDEO will give you major fitness motivation; WATCH her sweat it out at the gym

Ever since the legendary ’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor stepped into showbiz, the audience has showered her with love and appreciation. Only a few films old, Janhvi has managed to carve out her own little space in the hindi film industry. She delivered an impressive debut performance in Dhadak, and showed us the range and diversity of her acting mettle in films like Ghost stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Apart from her acting chops, Janhvi has her dance skills, fashion choices, and fitness enthusiasm to speak for her talents.

The young actress is quite active on her social media space and often shares glimpses from her life with her fans and well-wishers. On Friday, August 6th, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her sweating it out at the gym. Janhvi was seen in a black and white crop top, paired with red jogger shorts. The Roohi actress could be seen doing different kinds of workouts from back squats with a bellbar, sled push, squats, and wall sits. She also added the song called ‘Toxic’ by AP Dhillon and Intense on her video.

Janhvi is emerging as a fitness enthusiast, as she hardly ever misses her workout sessions. She is often spotted outside the gym, as she gets snapped by the paparazzi.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest video.

Here is a snap from Janhvi's video

On the work front, Janhvi has a number of upcoming and exciting projects in her kitty. This includes films like Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry. She was last seen in the comedy horror film Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS sister Janhvi Kapoor’s weirdest habit during a rapid fire session