Janhvi Kapoor’s lockdown dreams are all about ‘The Great Outdoors’ and her latest post is proof; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo amid the lockdown. The gorgeous star couldn’t stop dreaming about heading out and hence, her latest post will make you feel relatable. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, just like all other Bollywood stars, is adhering to the Coronavirus lockdown and is staying at home with her sister, and dad Boney Kapoor. However, the Dostana 2 frequently shares thoughts about heading outside like before. Amid the lockdown, Janhvi has been spending time with Khushi and often is seen indulging in different activities like painting or self-pampering sessions or relishing sweets. However, it looks like the Dostana 2 star wants to head out.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from one of her photoshoots with a magazine. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen lying on the green grass in the outdoors in a stunning yellow gown. However, the fact that the popular Gen-Z star was outside was enough for her to think about a life post lockdown. Janhvi shared the photo and revealed that nowadays, she dreams of going outdoors like before, just like everyone else.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and other films being pushed: Can't worry about these things

Janhvi captioned it as, “This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt.” Seeing the photo, several fans felt relatable with Janhvi and her dreams and showered praises on the star for the stunning photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×