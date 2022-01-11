Janhvi Kapoor’s movie night is all about extra cuddles with her pooch; See pic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who is known for setting the internet on fire. The Gunjan: The Kargil Girl actress had made the headlines this morning after she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID 19 early this year along with sister Khushi Kapoor. And while the actress had confirmed that she has recovered from the deadly virus, Janhvi had given a glimpse of her movie night at her residence and it is all about relaxing with her pooch.

In the pic, Janhvi was seen lying on a bed with her pet dog Panda Kapoor. The Dhadak actress was dressed in a pink coloured floral print dress and was holding Panda in her arms as she cuddled him while watching a movie. The picture also gave a glimpse of Janhvi’s room which had grey curtains and a matching grey coloured couch with green and grey coloured cushions. The room also had a flower vase placed on a table along with a picture of Boney Kapoor hanging on the wall wherein he was apparently posing with Sridevi. The pic was captioned as, “Movie night last night with extra cuddles”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pic with his pet dog:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had recently opened up on her battle with COVID 19. Taking to her Instagram story, the Roohi actress wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”