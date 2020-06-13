Janhvi Kapoor’s perfect photo with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is a sweet dose of nostalgia for the weekend

Janhvi Kapoor was extremely close to her mom Sridevi. A throwback photo of Janhvi with her late mom and dad Boney Kapoor is going viral and it gives a glimpse of their bond.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Y, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to make a place for herself among her fans. The gorgeous star made her debut in Dhadak in 2018, but even before that, Janhvi was the talk of the town due to her mom . The gorgeous star shared a deep bond with her late mom and legendary star Sridevi and whenever the actress used to step out with her daughter, they used to steal the limelight. Often, Janhvi shares throwback photos with her mom and we happen to have stumbled upon an old photo of the actress with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

While surfing the net, we found an adorable family click of Janhvi with her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. In the throwback photo, we can see a much younger Janhvi sitting next to her dad Boney and mom Sridevi on a chartered flight. The gorgeous star seemed to be a teenager in the photo and looked elated in the company of her parents. Clad in a grey tee with black shrug, Janhvi looked pretty as she smiled with her mom Sridevi and dad Boney for a picture perfect click.

The throwback photo surely gives us a dose of nostalgia for the weekend. Janhvi was extremely close to her mom and the legendary actress was looking forward to her daughter’s debut in films. However, before Janhvi’s film released, Sridevi passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Here is the throwback photo of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile, in several interviews, Janhvi has addressed the question of being compared to her late mom. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi mentioned that Sridevi was one of the best dancers in the country and that she had given her tips when she was learning how to dance. The Dhadak star shared that if she is ever given a chance, she would love to recreate her mom’s songs from Chandni and Mr India. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

