Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates session with a ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ twist is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for Pilates is something that isn’t hidden from fans. Be it a sunny morning or a rainy day, the actor makes it a point to give her fitness utmost importance. The star often catches the attention of paparazzi outside her Pilates gym, however, on Tuesday, fans got a teeny tiny glimpse of what happens inside the gym. It was Janhvi who shared a hilarious workout video of herself.

Working out vigorously can make one feel tired, however, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to keep having fun even while she’s in her gym. In the clip shared on her Instagram stories, Janhvi can be seen doing some pulling exercise on the reformer. While doing so, the Roohi actor hilariously sings Katrina Kaif’s hit track ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ which did not only made her instructor burst out in laughter but is also winning several hearts on the internet.

This comes just days, Janhvi entertained her followers with her funny twist on the viral ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ meme. Stepping away from her usual dancing clip, the actor looked gorgeous in a blue skin-tight top which was paired with comfy white shorts. The hilarious video sees a dramatic Janhvi fighting with her crewmember over a petty reason. However, the main highlight comes when the diva asks her mate to ‘get off her back’. While sharing the clip, Janhvi wrote, “Do you guys think I need help.”

Recently, Janhvi also officially confirmed that she has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Milli. To note, this is her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor and talking about the same, Janhvi shared a lengthy note for her papa that read, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She continued, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa, thank you for this journey.”

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

