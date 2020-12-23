Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor makes her Instagram handle public after Navya Naveli Nanda

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has finally shared glimpses of her life by making her Instagram profile public. She has more than 100K followers.

Right after Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, made her Instagram account, late actor and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter has also unveiled her Instagram profile. Khushi and her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor are one of the most loved siblings in B-town. Janhvi, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of her with sister Khushi on her Instagram handle. And all this while, we also got to see Khushi’s pictures on Janhvi’s profile.

But now as Khushi made her Instagram profile public, it will be interesting to see her posts and it will be surely an absolute treat for her fans. The verified account of has more than 100k followers and 132 posts. Going through her posts, it seems like she has made her Instagram debut in 2015. Khushi’s account consists of her stunning pictures with mother, father and sister Janhvi. She has also shared gorgeous pictures with brother and also with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Recently, Khushi has also shared a throwback picture with mother, Sridevi. In the picture, baby Khushi can be seen adorably sitting on mother’s shoulder. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Miss you”.

Apart from these, Khushi has also shared a few alluring solo pictures of her wherein she can be seen donning chic and stylish outfits.

Earlier, when Arjun and Janhvi had appeared on ’s popular talk show, they had revealed that Khushi is the most pampered child in the Kapoor’s family. Even her father Boney still treats her like a little kid.

