Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Strawberry with eggs’ combination leaves sister Khushi Kapoor speechless

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have just tested negative for COVID-19. The sisters had shared the information of being tested positive on social media. Well, it looks like they are currently holidaying somewhere as the actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. She gave her fans an update of what her weekend looks like and what she does. She loves to indulge in some self-pampering but one of her pictures has left sister Khushi confused and speechless.

One of the pictures shared by Janhvi showed a strawberry placed on sunny side up eggs to make it look like a face. Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor asked, “Why are you eating strawberries with eggs?” While Anshula Kapoor called her a ‘cutie’. Janhvi also could be seen lounging by the pool in a pink cut-out monokini in several photos. Fans also dropped comments, with many using adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’, ‘pretty’ and ‘stunning’. Last week, Janhvi took to Instagram stories to share the news of her and Khushi’s recovery from Covid-19.

“Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!!” she had written.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Janhvi’s upcoming films are Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

