Janhvi Kapoor’s THROWBACK pic with Sridevi speaks volumes about her unconditional love for her mother

Janhvi Kapoor's throwback picture of herself from her childhood days wherein she was seen cuddling her mother Sridevi will melt your heart.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor comes from a lineage of actors and producers. Her mother was one of the biggest stars Indian cinema had ever seen, who hit a pause in her career suddenly when she became a mother and decided to give her full attention to the family. In a moment of sudden shock, Sridevi passed away in February 2018. The nation mourned her loss collectively as a working superstar left this world but it was the family that got most affected by her sudden demise.

Janhvi was awaiting her debut in the Hindi film industry with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak when she had lost her mother. Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter released in July 2018 and Janhvi became an instant star with the audience. Fans supported her through this journey and today she is a bonafide star with a huge slate of promising films. However, the young actress often pours her hear out on social media about how much she misses her mother. Recently, we got our hands one such throwback picture of Janhvi and Sridevi and it will leave you teary eyed. In the pics, Janhvi could be seen as a young child in the arms of her mother in this black and white picture where both of them are sharing a moment of love and tenderness.

Janhvi captioned the picture by writing, ‘Miss you everyday’. Take a look at the post:

It could only be a matter of sheer circumstance that Sridevi’s last film in a full-fledged role was called Mom which came out in 2017 and she was regarded with National Film Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance. Her last released film was Zero in 2018 co-starring where she played a cameo as herself in a scene with few other actresses.

