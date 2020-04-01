Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback video is all the motivation you need to workout at home amid quarantine; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s working out in this throwback video is all the motivation and inspiration you need to workout at home during quarantine; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is only one film old in the industry but this young actress has managed to win millions of hearts with her debut film. Although Janhvi Kapoor has completed two films already, however, the actress didn’t have any release in 2019 but 2020 looks good for her as Janhvi will see two releases- Kargil Girl and Roohi-Afzana. That said, everyday, this 23-year-old actress is papped outside the gym and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, we got our hands on a throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor from her gym wherein she is seen working out and doing some heavy duty weight-lifting and crunches.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing mini shorts and tee and in the said video, we can see this Dhadak actress doing crunches while holding weights, and clearly, for all of us, this is the correct throwback video to watch and to get inspired to workout at home. From Sara Ali Khan, , , Mira Rajput, to Kareena Kapoor Khan and other actors, everyone has been working out at home amid quarantine, and we are sure that Janhvi Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is also working out at home. On Monday night, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to pen her emotions in self-quarantine. In the post, acknowledges the fact that she is privileged and this lockdown helped her value the food that she eats as she wrote, “It's a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing if our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone's risking their health every time they go to buy groceries makes me worry in a way I've never had to before. Still I have it better than most in these conditions, and I've had it better than most do in life. I've learnt I have been selfish and irresponsible…” Also, Janhvi Kapoor also wrote about her family, and how her still feels her mother and late actress ’s presence as she wrote, “I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I'm a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world…”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khattar in 2018 film Dhadak, and next, she will be seen as former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Sharma's in her biopic- Gunjan Sharma: The Kargil Girl and also, Janhvi will be seen in Roohi-Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback workout video here:

