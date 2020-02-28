Janhvi Kapoor’s weekend workout as she squats in THIS video will make us want to hit the gym right away

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak, and despite her busy shooting schedule, we always pap Janhvi outside the gym. Every day, without fail, this Dhadak actress makes sure to work out and while we are always treated to Janhvi’s going to the gym photos, today, we got our hands on Janhvi’s workout video wherein she is seen lifting weights and doing squats. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing white tee and blue mini shorts and looking at Janhvi’s workout video, we are clearly inspired to go to the gym.

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan’s house to celebrate his birthday and post the celebrations, Janhvi posted a photo hugging Shashank as she expressed her love for the director. In another video from the celebrations, we can see Janhvi Kapoor, , , Ayushmann Khurrana and others break into a gig and wish Shashank by singing ‘Jor Se Bolo Happy Birthday’.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Kargil Girl, a film based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Gunjan Saxena. Also, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, starring along Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Plus, Janhvi will also be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's workout video here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More