Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan flaunt their 'angel and devil' avatar in an UNSEEN throwback photo

A treat for Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan fans has taken over the internet as their Pilates trainer and friend Namrata Purohit has shared an unseen memory with the two young stars on her social media handle on Monday. The adorable photo gives us a sneak peek into their Goa trip where Sara and Janhvi had spent time together. Earlier, this year, a video of Janhvi and Sara working out with Namrata on their trip had taken the internet by storm.

Now, the trainer shared an unseen photo from the trip featuring Janhvi and Sara in a never-seen-before look. In the picture, Janhvi could be seen flaunting her 'angelic' avatar in a floral tiara while Sara was seen sporting a 'devil horns' headband. Janhvi is seen clad in a white halter neck tee with denim shorts while Sara is seen sporting a white tank top with denim shorts. The two stars posed with their friend in the sand and well, look absolutely mesmerising.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Sara train with the same pilates trainer and often, when they head for workouts, they get snapped in the city. Their gym looks often give inspiration to millions of female fans that they have in the nation.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. Reportedly, Janhvi has kicked off shooting for Boney Kapoor backed Mili. The film is a remake of South film Helen. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. She also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan drops Jeh's cute click as she wishes 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with Kareena Kapoor