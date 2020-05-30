Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday; who should be Vicky Kaushal's next co star

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are among the fresh faces who have entered Bollywood very recently. With which actress should Vicky Kaushal pair up with for his next project according to you? Drop in your comments below.

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. Although he has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed movies, the kind of fame that he has received post his stint in Uri: The Surgical Strike is worth praise. Vicky has worked with many actresses to date including , Bhumi Pednekar, , and Richa Chadha. Well, ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see him collaborate with a few fresh faces too.

When we talk about fresh faces in Bollywood in current times, some of the names that pop up in our minds include Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Janhvi has proved her mettle in acting with her debut movie itself, Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The same has been proved by Sara Ali Khan who has given stellar performance in her debut movie Kedarnath. She has appeared in two more movies namely Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

Despite being two films old, Ananya Panday is no less as compared to Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor. We would surely love to see one of these three actresses pair up with Vicky Kaushal for a new project soon. The three of them have already carved their niche in the film industry and are suitable for all genres. We would now like to know your opinion in this regard. Which actress among Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, or Ananya Panday do you think Vicky Kaushal should work with next? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×