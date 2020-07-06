Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Tara Sutaria; Whose fashion wardrobe would you love to steal? COMMENT

We would like to know the name of the actress among Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria whose fashion wardrobe you feel is worth stealing. Drop in your comments below.

Bollywood has witnessed the entry of many new faces in the past few years. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Tara Sutaria are among the newbies who have entered B-town and proved their acting prowess in movies too. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress made her debut in the 2018 movie Dhadak and stole hearts with her heartwarming performance in the same. However, there is another thing for which she is known – her impeccable style sense and fashion choices.

Janhvi’s fashion wardrobe includes almost everything right from gym athleisure to simple breezy salwar kameez. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the diva made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara’s fashion sense is no less than Janhvi and she also serves as a style icon for many other girls out there. The actress looks simply stunning in almost every outfit she dons – be it a swimsuit or be it a traditional outfit.

Tara Sutaria who made her debut in Student of the Year 2 also joins the bandwagon here in terms of style and perfection. The actress slays chic outfits like a pro and multiple instances prove the same. Moreover, Tara looks simply ravishing in sarees and salwar kameez too. There is no doubt about this fact that the three actresses are incomparable in terms of their fashion choices. However, we would still like to know your opinion regarding whose fashion wardrobe among the three of them you would love to steal. Do let us know in the comments section.

