Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor get papped as they step out in the city in casuals; PHOTOS

Bollywood actors are fitness enthusiasts. They are often sharing videos and pictures of their workout session. Right from Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, all are seen always sweating out in the gym. Today, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked in the city at different locations. They opted for cool casuals keeping in mind the summer season. Shanaya has been trending after she announced her debut film Bedhadak with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, she was seen wearing a chocolate brown crop top paired with light brown cargo pants. The actress stepped out from the gym with wet hair and wearing a mask. She immediately rushed to her car. Sara Ali Khan was also seen. She was wearing black shorts and top. She continued to follow COVID 19 protocols. The actress even posed for the shutterbugs. She completed the look by carrying a sling bag.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen outside a clinic. She opted for orange pants with a white shirt. The budding actress did not pose for the camera and rushed to the car.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sharing her first look Karan Johar wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

