Janhvi Kapoor says 'dhyaan se' as she tells a pap to be careful of a car behind him post her workout; WATCH

Actress Janhvi Kapoor often gets caught in the frame when she steps out in the city. Be it her airport looks or gym style, millions of her fans like to follow her and hence, keep up with her appearances. On Wednesday, the Roohi star was snapped in the city after her workout session. Janhvi, though seemed to be busy on the phone after her workout session, she still managed to save a pap from tripping over a car behind and her gesture left all in awe.

In the video, we can see Janhvi walking out of her gym and opening up her umbrella. Post it, she is seen walking while being on the phone. Janhvi can be seen opting for a white tee with brown shorts and flats for her gym look. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail and she is seen keeping it casual. As she walked towards her car, she noticed a paparazzi was about to trip over her car behind him. At that moment, Janhvi is seen telling the pap, 'dhyaan se peeche gaadi hai.' After this, the paps moved to one side and the actress sat in her car to leave.

Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor spotted post her Pilates session in the city pic.twitter.com/GlVWIHsbw1 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) July 21, 2021

The actress recently returned to the city and was snapped at the airport in a pretty ethnic look. Janhvi managed to make heads turn with her desi look at the airport on Tuesday evening.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was released in theatres and later premiered on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry which is backed by producer Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2 with and a Hindi remake of Helen

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor shows us she has '2 moods only' in a PHOTO and it has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connection