Janhvi Kapoor says family was 'shaken up' after Covid cases, reveals dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'headmaster'

In a latest interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed what her home situation was like after three members of their house staff were tested positive last month.

With everything from birthday celebrations to office meetings going virtual, interviews with celebrities have also taken the digital route. In one such recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor revealed what her home situation was like after three members of their house staff were tested positive last month. Their quarantine came to an end a few days ago and sister Khushi and Janhvi are back to goofing around.

When asked what is keeping the Kapoor household happy and positive, Janhvi replied, "We were enjoying the lockdown because we were getting to spend so much time with each other. But we were really shaken up for 5-6 days when three cases at home (were reported). It was so funny because no one stepped outside the gate of our compound. So we were not understanding how it happened. But even through this am spending more time with my father."

She added, "Even now, if he needs hot water at night. I will put on my glove and mask and run to the kitchen to get him some. 3-4 times a day or a steam. Not that he needs it but just as a precaution. It's a message for everyone that you should be taking steam and drinking hot water. I like that I have the responsibility to do that now. Because that meant like am constantly keeping a check on him and on Khushi. I just felt like I have to take everything under control and it made me feel cool. Though it was a bit stressful, it made me feel like I was in sync with everyone."

Janhvi added that all 3 members of her house staff are fine now and have been discharged. The 'Dhadak' actress also revealed that since she has taken everything into her hands now, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'headmaster'. "He is enjoying it. He also showing off to his friends. Every time he is on the phone and I enter his area and ask him to do anything, he's like, 'Chalo baadme call karta hu, headmaster aa gayi.'"

