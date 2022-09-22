Janhvi Kapoor says Ranveer Singh never disappoints with his fashion; Admires Kareena Kapoor's style

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Recently, Janhvi attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and she managed to stand out with her impeccable outfit as she donned an orange bodycon dress with a ponytail hairstyle. She looked absolutely ravishing in her outfit with a bold plunging neckline.

At the event, Janhvi was asked to name the most stylish stars in Bollywood. The Roohi actress said: "I actually think Ahan Shetty dresses really well. Of course, then there is Ranveer (Singh). Ranveer ne aisi identity bana lee hai ki sab wait karte hain yeh dekhne ke liye ki woh aaj kya pehnege. (Ranveer has made such an identity that everyone waits to see what he will wear today.) and he never disappoints,” she said. Further, Janhvi was about actresses, she mentioned that if she named Sonam Kapoor, people would call it unfair because she is her cousin.