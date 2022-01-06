Janhvi Kapoor says she is concerned about ‘job opportunities’ amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The pandemic has not only delayed films but also impacted the lives of people associated with film production. Among a few, Janhvi Kapoor too saw her film ‘Roohi’ releasing amind the pandemic. Speaking about it, the actress in a recent interview with a news portal said that it was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. “People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging,” she told Hindustan Times.

When asked if the rise in Omicron cases and its effect on showbiz bothers her, Janhvi said, “We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake.”

In terms of work, Janhvi has several projects lined up including Mr And Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Milli. In November, the ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ actress had shared an extensive note to confirm that the team had wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie, Milli. She had written in her post, "It's a wrap! Milli - My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up."