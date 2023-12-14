Janhvi Kapoor says she didn’t let mom Sridevi help her during debut film Dhadak for THIS reason

Actress Janhvi Kapoor embarked on the journey of acting back in 2018 with Dhadak. Following her debut, she proceeded to feature in several other movies, some of which include Mili and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the personal front, she had often been seen as the most doting daughter to her mother Sridevi and doting sister to The Archies girl Khushi Kapoor.

Recently, Janvhi Kapoor went down memory lane to recall Dhadak days and revealed that she wanted to feel ‘aloof’ from her mother and shared that she didn’t let Sridevi visit her or help her as she began working on her first acting project. Read on to find out what made Janhvi feel that way.

‘I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter’, shares Janhvi Kapoor

While speaking at Agenda Aajtak, an overwhelmed Janhvi Kapoor recalled the shoot days of her first acting project Dhadak and recollected the way she abstained herself from taking her mother Sridevi’s help. The reason stemmed from the fact that she believed she had an ‘unfair advantage’ of having access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is one of the best actresses in India.

She went on to add that she stayed ‘aloof’ from her mother as people around her popped the debate of nepotism and said that she got her debut film as she was the daughter of the veteran actress.

“I went on a different trip and thought I wouldn’t take any help from her. If she acted a certain way, I would do the complete opposite. I used to tell her to not come on the sets, to not help me. I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage, a trump card about the fact that how many people have access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is the best actor to come out of India? I used to feel that it’s already an unfair advantage, it will be more unfair if I take her advice,” said Kapoor.

She added that back in the day, she took people ‘seriously’ and regrets doing so today as Sridevi was always eager to accompany Janhvi on her sets. She added that the nepotism debate is baseless as it’s the truth that she is her daughter. “I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter,” she shared.

Work front of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi was earlier seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Currently, the actress has a few projects lined up in her kitty. Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh are some of her upcoming projects.

