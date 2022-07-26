Janhvi Kapoor says she ‘really’ wants to do a South film: They are at the top of their game

Janhvi Kapoor has shared that she wants to do a South film. The young actress, who made her acting debut with the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, is already a few films old in showbiz. She is currently awaiting the release of her next film GoodLuck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sen, the film will release digitally on the 29th of July. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mili, which is another Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen (2019). Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Janhvi has expressed her desire to work in a South film. She also articulated her opinions on the ongoing North vs South debate.

Janhvi Kapoor on doing South films

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Janhvi said that she really wants to do a South film. “I really want to do a South film. I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity."

Janhvi Kapoor on North vs South debate

Janhvi further shared her opinion on the North vs South debate that has taken the film industries of the country by a storm. The young actress articulated that she does not ‘get’ the debate. “I don't understand this South vs North debate, we are making films for India only and it's one country. More people are consuming more content, which is good for all of us. I don't get this debate.” She further added that if people come together after breaking through the language barriers and segregation, the level of content will benefit immensely.

Meanwhile, apart from the aforementioned films GoodLuck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi has Mr. & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: 5 Gorgeous takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai home