Janhvi Kapoor says she would do a character like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, says 'It started a conversation'

Not only did Janhvi Kapoor say yes on wanting to do a character like Kabir Singh, but she also pointed out every reason why.

Earlier, in an interview, Janhvi Kapoor was quoted as saying, "There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of Kabir Singh or the Joker." And this time around, she has opened up about doing a character like Kabir Singh, and while she did have an entire narration ready, she, of course, said she would pick up a role like aka Kabir Singh, and just may be, rightly so.

The actress said how she loved the movie, however, she does understand people's concerns. She added that cinema in India plays a big part in creating an impression on people's minds and hence, she understands how people might feel encouraged to act in a certain way, however, she also added that it is art and art isn't supposed to abide by the norms or the right and wrong. She added how it is one man's reality, one man's opinion of someone's reality, and that it is a grey character, the entire point of it in the first place. She questioned what is the point if one only has to make society approved empty shells of characters.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor on Ishaan Khatter: He has the purest heart and the dreamiest eyes)

Janhvi said how he is supposed to be messed up and cinema is supposed to be a reflection of oneself, and that is someone's reality on the celluloid, which is why she doesn't think there is anything wrong with it. She also added how the purpose of art is to make one uncomfortable and the movie did in fact start a conversation, and it received mixed opinions, and that is what is supposed to happen.

Credits :No Filter Neha

Read More