Janhvi Kapoor says she's very excited for Boney Kapoor's acting debut; Reveals why she consults him on scripts

Janhvi Kapoor left for the US to spend time with Khushi Kapoor on Sunday night. Ahead of that, in an interview, Janhvi opened up about her equation with dad Boney Kapoor and how she discusses her work with him.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines over the past week as she wrapped up the shooting of Good Luck Jerry and her film, Roohi also released on the big screen. While the young star is off to LA to spend time with her sister , she spoke about her equation with her dad Boney Kapoor in a recent chat. Janhvi shares a special bond with her dad and often, shares adorable photos with him on social media.

Now, in a chat with Times Of India, the actress said that since the time her dad Boney Kapoor has assumed the role of a single parent, her equation with him has changed. She revealed that he is more of a friend to her and that she can tell him anything. The Roohi star added, "He has become a very close friend. A very new equation has developed between him and me. Today, I can talk to him about everything." Further, talking about consulting him about her work, she shared that since everyone comes to him for the same from the industry, she also seeks his opinion on her scripts.

Saari industry Papa ko phone karti hai unka opinion mangne ke liye. I have access to him. Why wouldn't I avail of it? Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about it, Janhvi revealed, "I look up to him for the advice. Saari industry Papa ko phone karti hai unka opinion mangne ke liye. I have access to him. Why wouldn't I avail of it?." She shared that even after giving her his opinion, he leaves the final decision to her. Boney is also gearing up for his debut in Luv Ranjan's film as an actor.

In the film, he will be seen with , and Dimple Kapadia. Janhvi shared that she along with Khushi, , Anshula are excited about it. However, when asked if she visited him on the sets of the film in New Delhi, Janhvi denied. She said, "I would have felt awkward to go to his shoot as I have always seen him giving instructions and not taking them. Let it all unfold on the big screen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi's film, Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma is doing well in theatres. Besides this, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film's shoot concluded recently in Punjab and the actress celebrated with her team. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and South film, Helen's remake.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor reveals which family member is 'brutally candid' critic of her work & it's not sis Khushi Kapoor

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×