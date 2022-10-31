Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Mili affected her mental health: I was on severe painkillers

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her next film Mili which will be released in 3 days. The film, which is a remake of Malayalam hit Helen, also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the main roles. Well, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the film. Today also, the actress was spotted at a multiplex in New Delhi for the promotion. Meanwhile, recently in an interview with PTI, Janhvi opened up on the shooting of Mili and how it affected her mental health.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she was having nightmares of being shut in a cold and dark space. “The film took a toll on my mental health. I would come back home from the shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell,” the actress was quoted saying to the PTI. Speaking further on this, the GoodLuck Jerry actor said that spending 15 hours in a freezer, crying for the majority of the day is not glamorous. Janhvi shot for Mili inside a freezer at a minus 15 degrees temperature. The actress also said that she had to gain 7.5 kg for the role.

About Mili:



She is playing a nurse in the movie and her character’s name is Mili Naudiyal. She is a nursing graduate but also works at a Café as part-time. The trailer shows Mili's bond with her father and Sunny Kaushal (her boyfriend). Janhvi, working at a café in a mall, gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.