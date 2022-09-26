Janhvi Kapoor says 'wish me luck' as she heads for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot; PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.
Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh is currently prepping for her next film- Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.
The actress dropped pictures on her social media space and informed fans and followers that she is set to jet off for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "happy Monday. wish me luck for my #MrandMrsMahi outdoor!!" Reacting to the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Beautiful .. Good luck Always." While her close friend Orhan Awatramani commented: "For me it’s a sad Monday as I am not with u." Meanwhile, Mr & Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also helmed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:
Recently, the actress revealed that she underwent six months of training to get into the character of a cricketer for Mr & Mrs Mahi. The movie marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second on-screen collaboration after their horror-comedy film, Roohi, which also featured Varun Sharma in the lead. In it, the actress will play the role of Mahima, while Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra.
Apart from this, Janhvi will star in the thriller film Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. Produced by Boney Kapoor. The actress also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore.
