Janhvi Kapoor says 'wish me luck' as she heads for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh is currently prepping for her next film- Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

The actress dropped pictures on her social media space and informed fans and followers that she is set to jet off for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "happy Monday. wish me luck for my #MrandMrsMahi outdoor!!" Reacting to the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Beautiful .. Good luck Always." While her close friend Orhan Awatramani commented: "For me it’s a sad Monday as I am not with u." Meanwhile, Mr & Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also helmed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.