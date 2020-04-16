Janhvi Kapoor seems to be in a goofy mood as she pulls off a trick on fans after wishing good night; VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be in a goofy mood right now and well, she pulled off a rather funny prank on fans. Check out the videos right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely brought about the fun side of us on social media and since we are bored, we have been pulling off various antics. And well, celebrities are no less and they have been simply trying to have a fun time at home, just like us. However, their social media updates have also been keeping us entertained and if anything, often, they help us take suggestions from things they are doing at home during this pandemic. And the latest account to have our attention is that of Janhvi Kapoor.

Well, Janhvi shared videos today and she seemed to be having a fun time goofing around if you have to ask us. In the first boomerang video, she shared a photo of hers and wished everyone good night while right after it, within minutes, she shared another video saying how she was joking and that she is going to have a cake. And while this is definitely hilarious as ever, it has us craving for some cake too, because why not?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's videos right here:

On the work front, Janvhi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was due for a release in April, however, the lockdown has resulted in films being postponed and since there is no update yet, the dates are uncertain. She also has films like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht lined up ahead of her, but everything is on a halt right now so we can just wait to see her back on the screens post her debut film Dhadak.

