Janhvi Kapoor sends condolences to families of the martyred soldiers: Can't imagine your pain but we share it

After Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, Janhvi Kapoor has paid her condolences for the martyred soldiers of the Galwan Valley who recently lost their lives in Ladakh.

The violent face-off between India and China's troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley resulted in a devastating scene. With 20 Indian soldiers martyred, the devastating news has left citizens shell shocked reminding them of the grim days during the Uri and Pulwama attacks. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel. Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences and express gratitude for laying down their lives for India.

After , , Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others offered their last respects to the martyred ones, Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. The Dhadak actress wrote on her Instagram story, "Brave soldiers of our Indian army were martyred in the Galwan Valley. We can never repay the sacrifice they've made. And the sacrifice of every soldier who constantly put their lives at risk to protect us. To the families of these Braveheart- we can't imagine your pain but we share it, and we share your pride."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND."

Anushka Sharma, who hails from an Army background, sharing a photo wrote, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan."

