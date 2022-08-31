Janhvi Kapoor sends love to Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao on birthday: May you shine brightest this year

Rajkummar Rao celebrates his birthday today. He is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood currently. He has made a prominent mark in the film industry and continues to entertain his fans with incredible performances in films like Kai Po Che!, CityLights, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Queen, Ludo, and many more. On his birthday today, the actor has been receiving wishes from her fans and followers on social media. Now, Janhvi Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for Rajkummar on his special day.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Rajkummar and wrote: "May you shine the brightest this year, Mr Mahi. Happy birthday, Raj!" To note, Janhvi and Rajkummar have collaborated earlier for the 2021 released horror-comedy film, Roohi, which also starred Varun Sharma in the lead. Now, the two actors are all set to reunite again for Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film revolves around cricket and, the Kai Po Che actor will be essaying the character of Mahendra while Janhvi is Mahima. In November 2021, producer Karan Johar announced the film on his social media. Mr & Mrs Mahi is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sharan Sharma. It is slated to release on 7th October 2022.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's wish for Rajkummar Rao:

Apart from Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi will star in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen and also stars Sunny Kaushal. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Whereas Rajkummar also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza. Apart from this, the actor will also star in the comedy-drama film, Monica, O My Darling co-starring Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles, and Netflix's web series, Guns And Gulaabs, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: 5 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon thank audience for all the love