Janhvi Kapoor sends out some weekend love to fans with a gorgeous click and we are all hearts; See PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor shared a stunning photo on social media and we are in awe of the click for all the right reasons. Check out the post right here.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has ensured to keep her fans updated with photos and videos on social media, including some of her photoshoots and of course, tons of throwback clicks as well. None the less, some photos just have our hearts and rightly so, but we can never have enough of the diva for she manages to look so stunning in just about every click that she shares. And today's post on social media happens to be one such click.

Janhvi shared a photo with a makeup look that looks as subtle as ever and what has our attention is just how beautiful her eyes look with no Kajal or eye-liner and how this frame is stunning, to say the least. Apart from the photo, her caption has our attention just as much and we are in awe of it. The actress wrote, "Here’s looking at you, kid," The Casablanca reference is something we all know about and for those who don't know, it is just an expression where we can safely assume she is sending out loads of love to fans.

Check out Janvhi Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Janhvi has not been seen on the screens ever since her debut film, but she does have an interesting line up of films ahead and we cannot wait to see more of her. She was due for a film in April, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, however, the movie could not hit the screens due to the Coronavirus outbreak. And now, her films, including Roohi Afzana, Takht, and Dostana 2, are all on hold until we know more about theatres functioning again.

