Janhvi Kapoor sends social media into a frenzy as she poses in a sexy black dress in latest PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 16, 2022 10:37 PM IST  |  9.8K
   
Janhvi Kapoor sends social media into a frenzy as she poses in a sexy black dress in latest PICS
Janhvi Kapoor sends social media into a frenzy as she poses in a sexy black dress in latest PICS (Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is only a few films old in the Hindi film industry, however, she has successfully managed to make a space for herself in this big world of glamour. Janhvi made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and ever since then, she has constantly been in the limelight. Moreover, she is quite active on social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few hours back tonight, Janhvi yet again stunned everyone with her hot pictures in a black dress. 

Sometime back Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire as she posted a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen oozing hotness as she donned a sexy black dress with noodle straps. As she sat and posed in front of an aesthetic mirror, the golden sunlight illuminated the scene perfectly. The actress opted for a nude, warm, and minimal makeup look, while her hair was styled in a messy bun. She accessorized the look with a pair of dainty golden hoop earrings. Sharing this slew of pictures and a video on the ‘gram, Janhvi wrote an apt and witty caption which read, “flamin hot cheetos”. 

Take a look: 

On the work front, Janhvi, has a number of interesting films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Milli. Apart from this, Janhvi will also feature in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. This will be her second time collaborating with the actor after their horror-comedy Roohi. 

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Strawberry with eggs’ combination leaves sister Khushi Kapoor speechless

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
12 minutes ago
Are you suspecting your Man/girlfriend of having extra marital affairs? well most times your heart only needs more time/proofs to accept what your intuition/mind already knows...my co-worker introduce me to a Genius Hacker And Tech Programmer hia contact Email is [INVISIBLEHACKINGLOOPS AT GMAIL DOT COM] And his direct contact for texts or whatsapp is + 1,. 762499 2170 . though at first i was a bit skeptical, because is my first time , but he actually proved himself to be a reliable and honest Tech 've ever met...He accessed my cheating fiance Cell phones remotely with the Target phone number and few info with his software, and i was able 2 spy on all text messages [both recent and deleted] whatsapp chat, facebook messanger, retrieving emails and instagram passwords ,jail break icloud information and all other social media apps on the Target phone, you can as well Track Target phone live location, even deleted messages of past months will still be available to spy on the spyapp dashboard and many more hacking related issues, to be honest i was surprise with the Magic of His SOFTWAREand i'm so glad i found out everything going on that i'm unaware of... That's Why i'm dropping this here for anyone who needs his services ...And you can tell him Ella reffered you !!!!!!!!!!
0 REPLY