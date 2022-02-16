Janhvi Kapoor sends social media into a frenzy as she poses in a sexy black dress in latest PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is only a few films old in the Hindi film industry, however, she has successfully managed to make a space for herself in this big world of glamour. Janhvi made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and ever since then, she has constantly been in the limelight. Moreover, she is quite active on social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few hours back tonight, Janhvi yet again stunned everyone with her hot pictures in a black dress.

Sometime back Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire as she posted a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen oozing hotness as she donned a sexy black dress with noodle straps. As she sat and posed in front of an aesthetic mirror, the golden sunlight illuminated the scene perfectly. The actress opted for a nude, warm, and minimal makeup look, while her hair was styled in a messy bun. She accessorized the look with a pair of dainty golden hoop earrings. Sharing this slew of pictures and a video on the ‘gram, Janhvi wrote an apt and witty caption which read, “flamin hot cheetos”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi, has a number of interesting films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Milli. Apart from this, Janhvi will also feature in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. This will be her second time collaborating with the actor after their horror-comedy Roohi.

