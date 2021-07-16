Janhvi Kapoor sends wishes to Manish Malhotra as he dons director’s hat & remembers Sridevi in THIS photo

As Manish Malhotra turns director, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media space to bid congratulations to the fashion designer. While doing so, Janhvi also posted an unseen picture of Manish alongside late actor Sridevi.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is gearing to make his directorial debut after spending over 30 years in the fashion industry. Manish will soon be directing an intense, musical love story. On the special occasion, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media space to bid a congratulatory message to the fashion enthusiast. While doing so, the Roohi actor also ended up remembering her later mother and iconic diva by sharing a never-seen-before picture of her alongside Manish Malhotra.

In the picture shared by her, both Manish and Sridevi are all smiles as the camera captures them. Moreover, Sridevi can be seen bundling up Manish Malhotra in a bear hug as she plants a sweet kiss on his cheeks. While sharing the photo, Janhvi articulated, “Congratulations Manish Malhotra on this new journey. Can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special”.

Take a look:

Talking about Manish’s film, a source told Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly.” They further added that the film will “come with a splash of grandeur and elegance”.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to Ghost Stories co star Surekha Sikri: A true legend, RIP

Share your comment ×