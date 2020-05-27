Janhvi Kapoor as Serena, Ibrahim Ali Khan as Chuck Bass, Alia Bhatt as Jenny: Gossip Girl feat Bollywood stars

Gossip Girl's success led to scores of adaptations, but today we decided to re-imagine if the teen drama was ever to be adapted by Bollywood. Who would you love to see? Check out our list below.

In today's day and age, web streaming platforms have infused a new life in series and shows which were a super hit back in the day. One such series has been Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Gossip Girl. The American teen drama ran successfully for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and created a massive fan base along the way. Full of drama, scheming and loyalties being tested, Gossip Girl went on to have a cult following and is considered to be one of the best teen dramas.

The series which revolved around a bunch of Upper East side teenagers and the mysterious blogger 'Gossip Girl' has now led to a sequel series, given its immense popularity. The original series featured Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorfand, 'You' star Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass and Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey among many other recurring characters.

Gossip Girl's success led to scores of adaptations, but today we decided to re-imagine if Gossip Girl was ever to be adapted by Bollywood, who could be perfect to play the show's leading characters. Yes, we know touching popular US shows is a crime, but this is more like a 'What If' situation.

Janhvi Kapoor as Serena Van Der Woodsen

Young, feisty and not afraid to speak her mind, Blake Lively as Serena Van Der Woodsen aced her part. Janhvi Kapoor surprised many with her acting chops in Ghost Stories after Dhadak and her next film Gunjan Saxena definitely looks promising. The actress can easily pull off a Serena with her infectious smile and her 'It' girl attitude. Blair's best friend cum frenemy, Janhvi as Serena can also be tough when the situation demands it.

Tara Sutaria as Blair Waldorf

Constance Billard School for Girls' reigning queen with her posse surrounding her at all times, Tara as Blair fits the bill perfectly. Her petite frame and poised body language is a total winner for her to essay the role of Blair Waldorf. Her scheming attitude and hopelessly falling in love with Chuck was loved by millions of fans. Tara as Blair can not only essay the role to perfection but also take down her enemy and be perfectly cool about it the next minute.

Ishaan Khatter as Dan Humphrey

An aspiring writer from Brooklyn and not the Upper East Side, Dan Humphrey stood out at St. Jude's School for Boys. The curly hair, endearing smile and scruffed look, Ishaan ticks many of the boxes. An innocent Brooklyn boy who gets drawn into the world of Upper East's rich and famous, Ishaan can seamlessly slide into Dan's shoes. His impressive acting skills and pairing opposite Janhvi has already been loved by fans which makes it even more exciting.

as Nate Archibald

The Student Of The Year 2 actor made us fall for his charm in his debut film, and if he ever had to play a student yet again, Sidharth Malhotra would be perfect. In the series, Nate and Blair's love story is the teenage dream, but their troubled teenage lives is a red flag as they part ways eventually. Sidharth as Nate would be the stereotypical school hunk who plays sports and has all girls crushing over him. Sidharth and Tara also share a sizzling chemistry on screen and may make fans go gaga.

as Chuck Bass

Yes, we are aware that and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has not yet made his debut. But a Gossip Girl Hindi adaptation could be the perfect launch pad for him as Chuck Bass. Don't blame us. Have you notice how similar Ibrahim and Chuck look? That sharp jawline and striking eyes is a brilliant combination with his love for all things immoral. Chuck's love story with Blair is one of the highlights of Gossip Girl and Tara and Ibrahim together will be a treat for the eyes.

as Jenny Humphrey

Yes, you heard that right. Not one of the most important characters in the first few seasons, but Jenny's character arc is definitely one of the most interesting ones. Alia Bhatt as Jenny will not only ace this character, but even bring her new element to the show. Even though Jenny's presence is not throughout, she leaves an impression like no other. We can totally imagine Alia in Jenny's shoes and playing her cards well.

Another important character on Gossip Girl was the mysterious blogger which was voiced by the talented Kristen Bell.

Who do you think could be the perfect fit if Gossip Girl was adapted by Bollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

